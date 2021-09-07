Poland wastes over 5 mln tonnes of food a year: report

Each year, Poland irretrievably loses more than five million tonnes of food, whilst almost 1.6 million people live in extreme poverty, the “Dziennik Gazeta Prawna” (“DGP”) daily reported on Tuesday.

The newspaper noted that food waste was largely the fault of individual consumers.

“We habitually buy too much and then throw away all the ready-made meals as soon as they are past their use-by date. According to the statistics of Eurostat and the European Commission, it is individual consumers (53 percent) who waste the most produced food, which means that every second valuable product that is thrown away comes directly from households,” the daily wrote.

However, the problem of food wastage is complex.In agricultural production and during the processing stage, Poland loses over 30 percent of food, the reasons for which are restrictive trade or quality requirements for farmers, improper storage conditions, as well as human and machine errors.

“DGP”, quoting the experts, pointed out that tonnes of valuable food also ends up in rubbish bins straight from shelves and store warehouses.

Although the trade sector is responsible for about seven percent of the entire volume of lost food, a part of it could also be given to those in need. Goods are thrown away due to loss of freshness or exceeding the expiry date, which, in many cases, does not mean it is not edible.