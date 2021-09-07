Zero waste: Polish students design ecologic rovers

The rovers are fully functional and ecological. They are built out of recycled materials, by students from the Kielce University of Technology and fully passed an efficiency test at a site imitating the surface of Mars.

The rovers move at a speed of four kph and can travel up to 40 kilometres.

“It can move very briskly over such a field, which is essentially the same as on Mars. Sand, stones, no problem with that,” Konrad Szymkiewicz from the Kielce University of Technology said, commenting on one of the rovers’ capabilities.

To build the vehicle, the students used, among other things, an old telephone, a worn-out battery and a thermal imaging camera that allows them to study the ambient temperature. To control the vehicle, one only needs a smartphone and internet access.

The European Rover Challenge 2021 – the biggest space and robotics competition in Europe, will take place from 10 to 12 September in Kielce, southern Poland, at the city’s University of Technology.

For the first time in history, ERC players will compete in two formulas: stationary and remote. Visitors will take part in three-day lectures on flights to Mars, the commercialisation of the Moon and the use of space technologies on Earth.