MoD gives green light for building ‘Narew’ rocket system

Poland’s Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszcak has approved the contract for the construction of the country’s short-range air defence system – “Narew.”

The minister penned the deal on Tuesday during the International Defence Industry Exhibition in Kielce, south-eastern Poland.

In late April, the minister said that he had accepted the positive conclusions of analytical and conceptual work regarding the acquisition of the “Narew” system from the Polish supplier, the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ). Narew is the name of one of the rivers in north-eastern Poland.

Under the deal, Polish industry is to be involved in the production of missiles designed by a foreign company to be selected in a future procedure.

The Polish Armed Forces are already equipped with the “Grom” and “Piorun” rocket systems, very short-range weapons of Polish production which form part of the Poprad platform.

The “Narew” rocket system (anti-aircraft short-range rocket sets for combatting targets such as unmanned aerial vehicles) will fill in the gap between the “Poprad” and the US Patriot systems.

Commenting on the deal concluded on Tuesday, which envisages building nearly 400 launchers for short-range missiles, President Andrzej Duda described it as “the largest and most complex contract in the history of the Polish armed forces,” which “means further progress in the modernisation of the Polish army.”

“Finally, we are implementing this important task at the highest global level and complementing these elements of our country’s anti-missile and anti-aircraft defence shield,” the President said.

He added that the contract will be implemented over a number of years and the framework agreement will be supplemented with a number of supply contracts for specific elements of the “Narew” system.