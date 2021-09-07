Brit facing jail after trying to leave Poland with forged Covid-19 test

The 39-year-old was detained by border guards at Lodz airport while trying to depart for Nottingham with a doctored certificate on which he had changed the positive status to negative.

A British man infected with coronavirus is facing eight years in jail after trying to leave Poland with a fake test certificate.

The man who has not been named for legal reasons has been accused of creating an epidemiological threat, spreading a contagious disease and forging a document, and, if found guilty, faces a prison term of six months to eight years.

The diseased man arrived in Poland three days earlier with a Covid-19 vaccination certificate, which had released him from an obligatory stint in quarantine, but he was required to perform a test before returning to Great Britain.

By trying to board the aircraft, the Polish authorities said, the man posed a real threat to the health and life of over 200 people, including passengers and airport staff.

A border guard spokesman said: “The result of the test was positive. The Briton, as he stated, decided to forge the document changing ‘positive’ into ‘negative,’ in order to board a plane.”

The man was also fined PLN 500.