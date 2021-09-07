Minsk profane caricature targets Catholic society in Belarus

On Tuesday, the “Minskaya Pravda” daily issued by the Minsk authorities published a caricature of Catholic priests on the front page who wear clothes with swastikas instead of crosses.

One of the priests is holding the white, red and white national flag, which has become a symbol of the Belarusian protest against the rigging of the presidential election last year, and sings the “Mahutny Boža” (Almighty God) song, which is blunted by the Belarusian authorities.

The opening subtitles also include fragments of the text that suggests that both the song and national symbols are attributes of WWII collaborators responsible for crimes against the civilian population.

Yuri Sanko, spokesman for the Catholic Church in Belarus, said that the newspaper “spits in the face of millions of Catholics living in our country.”

“If you look at the caricature on the front page, where the cross is profaned, in my opinion it is an insult to all Christians, a propaganda of Nazi symbolism,” stated the priest on social media. He added that the Church prays “also for its enemies” on a weekly basis.

During last year’s protests, the clergy of the Catholic Church criticised the repression and violence of the Belarusian authorities, calling for social dialogue. Minsk claimed that the Catholic Church in Belarus has sided with the protests which they portray as extremism and “a colour revolution inspired by the West.”

In Belarus, where the Orthodox Christianty is the dominant religion, there are, according to church statistics, about 1.4 million Catholics.