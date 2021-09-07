Polish, Hungarian FMs critical of EU institutions’ operation

“EU institutions are increasing their competences contrary to the treaties. We need the EU whose organs do not instrumentalise the law,” Zbigniew Rau, Polish Foreign Minister, assessed during the Economic Forum in Karpacz, south-western Poland. Péter Szijjártó, his Hungarian counterpart, emphasised that Hungary does not agree with the delegation of further powers to EU institutions.

The heads of diplomacy of Poland and Hungary took part in the discussion panel “New challenges in international politics: USA-Europe-Russia-China,” which was organised as part of the “Europe of the Carpathians” conference.

The head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs assessed that the greatest challenge facing Europe is “to save the project of European integration.”

“When Hungary, Poland and eight other countries joined the EU in 2004 after a long period of the accession process, we joined a significantly different EU,” he pointed out.

He emphasised that the quintessence of integration at that time was the free movement of people, capital, services and workers, which he assessed as now functioning negatively.

“What encouraged us to join the EU… is being reduced,” Mr Rau said.

He also referred to the community of law in the EU, based on the European treaties.

“Today we see more threats to the EU foundations than the issue of the free market. These are very significant threats because the EU institutions, which in themselves do not enjoy such a broad, democratic mandate as the bodies of nation states, expand their competences in a way that is decidedly outside the scope of the Treaty,” he assessed.

The minister stressed that Poland expected an “EU that does not hinder our economic development” and warned against its current “ideological offensive.”

“It cannot be that one ideological option recognises that it is the sole sovereign entity in the process of using EU institutions,” he emphasised.

EU is not ready for debate on its problems, Hungarian FM says

Péter Szijjártó, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs, assessed that the greatest challenge at present is the lack of readiness for an open debate on the problem.

“The biggest challenges are hypocrisy, applying double standards and the lack of a truly democratic debate in Europe,” he pointed out.

In his opinion, all those in the EU who present different views than those of the mainstream are marginalised and considered anti-Europeans.

The minister assured Hungary’s interest in a strong EU that relies on strong member states that maintain their identity, culture, heritage and history.

“We completely reject the extremist stance of the federalists who believe and propose the creation of ‘United States of Europe’,” he stressed, adding that “we do not want Member States to hand over any further competences to Brussels.”

Mr Szijjártó emphasised that the main axis of Hungary’s policy within the EU is cooperation within the Visegrad Group. In his opinion, individual Visegrad countries would not have a chance to push through their positions individually, while in the group of four countries in the region they successfully pursue their interests.

He also called for the admission of the Western Balkan countries to the EU and criticised the skeptical voices of Western European countries in this matter.