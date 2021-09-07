COVID-19: Gov’t expects average 1,000 new daily cases by September’s end

“We forecast that we will be at 1,000 COVID-19 infections a day by the end of September,” Adam Niedzielski, Minister of Health, said on Tuesday. He also noted that such a situation would not necessarily mean new restrictions being imposed.

“This is an important “barrier” because in the models relating to the effective functioning of sanitary services, it is assumed that on a Polish scale this level means the possibility of full control of infection outbreaks,” the Minister pointed out during the Economic Forum in Karpacz, south-western Poland.

However, he stressed that such a situation would not necessarily mean new restrictions being imposed.

As he pointed out, the most important parameter taken into account when deciding to introduce new restrictions is not the number of new daily infections, but the hospitalisation rate.

“The number of hospitalisations is 40-50 percent lower with the same number of infections that occurred during previous waves,” he reported.

The Minister also announced significant funding for emergency medical services.

“In total this year alone, we will subsidise the National Medical Rescue system with an additional PLN 62 mln (EUR 13.7 mln), he announced, also adding that “we have an assurance in the form of a bill passed by the Sejm that financial outlays for the healthcare system will systematically grow in the coming years.”