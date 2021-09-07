Football: Two key players sidelined for England clash

Poland’s national team coach Paulo Sousa will have to do without another two key players in Wednesday’s FIFA World Cup qualifier against England, as Piotr Zieliński and Bartosz Bereszyński have both been declared not fit to play.

Zieliński, who picked up a thigh injury shortly before the national team break, has been at the Polish training camp from the beginning, but continues to train individually.

“Piotr will not play against England because he is not ready to play yet,” said Sousa.

He added that Bartosz Bereszyński, who has been struggling with an injury sustained against Albania will also be missing on Wednesday, as “he still does not feel well enough.”

These add to other vital absences in the Polish team. Strikers Krzysztof Piątek and Arkadiusz Milik, as well as central midfielders Krystian Bielik and Jacek Góralski have been recovering for a long time. In addition, Mateusz Klich contracted COVID-19 and was therefore sidelined from the September World Cup qualifiers.

Earlier in September, Poland defeated Albania 4:1 in Warsaw and won 7:1 against San Marino in an away game. Meanwhile, the Poles will now face in Warsaw the strongest rival, England, who lead Group I with a maximum of 15 points. Poland ranks second on 10.