Justice minister says EC penalty motion is ‘aggression against Poland’

Zbigniew Ziobro, the Polish justice minister, said on Tuesday that the European Commission’s motion for penalties against Poland over its judicial disciplinary system should be regarded “in the categories of certain aggression.”

The European Commission announced earlier on Tuesday that it had asked the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) to impose financial penalties on Poland because of its failure to comply with the CJEU’s July 15 ruling demanding the suspension of the disciplinary chamber for judges at the Polish Supreme Court.

Ziobro told a press conference that the move “cannot be described in any other way than in categories of certain aggression.”

“I once made a stronger comment, let me repeat it – Poland is subject of a legal hybrid war in the economic aspect,” Ziobro said.

The justice minister also said that the EC has no right to interfere with the organisation of the judicial system in EU member states, quoting rulings issued by German and Romanian constitutional courts.

In mid-August, Poland told the European Commission that it would liquidate the Disciplinary Chamber in its current form, but the contested body has not stopped adjudicating.