European Commission applies to CJEU to fine Poland

The European Commission has asked the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) to fine Poland for failing to comply with the court’s July 15 ruling calling for the suspension of the disciplinary chamber for judges at the Polish Supreme Court.

The CJEU had found that the chamber “undermines the judicial independence of Polish judges and it does not ensure the necessary precautions to protect judges from political control”.

EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) on Tuesday that judicial independence had to be ensured in the EU as a mainstay of the Community’s legal system. The commissioner added that he had asked the CJEU to impose financial penalties on Poland for its failure to suspend the disciplinary chamber.

“I have always said that the Commission will not hesitate to take all the necessary measures to ensure the full application of EU law,” he said. “In July, the Court of Justice rendered two key rulings to protect judicial independence in Poland. It is essential that Poland fully complies with these rulings. That is why the Commission, as Guardian of the Treaties, is taking action today,” Commissioner Reynders added.

EC Vice-President Vera Jourova said the CJEU rulings had to be respected but added that the Commission was ready to cooperate with Polish authorities.

“The rulings of the European Court of Justice must be respected across the EU. This is a must to build and nurture the necessary mutual trust between the Member States and citizens alike… we remain ready to work with Polish authorities to find solutions,” EC Vice-President emphasised.