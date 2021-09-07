State of emergency conceals events at border – opposition leader

Piotr Nowak/PAP

The government has declared a state of emergency on the Polish-Belarusian border in order to hide what is going on there, a senior opposition politician has claimed.

Rafal Trzaskowski, a leading member of Civic Platform, Poland’s biggest opposition party, and mayor of Warsaw, also said the emergency was unnecessary.

Poland has imposed a state of emergency in parts of two provinces neighbouring Belarus to stem what it claims is a growing wave of Middle Eastern migrants trying to get into the country.

Poland and Lithuania, which is also dealing with increasing numbers of people trying to cross its border, have accused Belarus of pushing migrants over the frontier in an attempt to destabilise the EU.

Under the emergency laws, non-residents are forbidden from entering the zone covered by the state of emergency. The ban also extends to the media, prompting accusations that the government wants avoid scrutiny and press coverage of its actions.

“Emergency laws are not necessary today. (Ruling party – PAP) Law and Justice (PiS) has introduced them to prevent us from knowing what is happening at the border,” Trzaskowski said in a radio interview. “PiS has decided to cut us off from information, all this is for PR, not because of any concern for security.”

On Monday, the Sejm, Poland’s lower house of parliament, voted against a motion to lift the state of emergency. In all, 168 MPs voted for the motion while 247 were against, 20 abstained, 25 did not participate.