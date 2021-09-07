COVID-19: 406 new infections in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 406 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,891,071 including 157,977 still active. The number of active cases was 157,542 yesterday.

The ministry also announced five 13 fatalities – one from COVID-19 alone and 12 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,392.

Photo: PolandIN

According to the ministry, a total of 58,516 people are quarantined and 2,657,702 have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 157,977 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

As of Monday, a total of 36,525,458 vaccine doses have been administered. 18,957,376

people have been fully vaccinated so far.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 63 out of 577 available.

Photo: PolandIN

As of Monday morning, as many as 222,050,553 coronavirus cases, 4,590,280 deaths and 198,667,184 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 40,865,794. India has the second most with 33,058,843 cases and Brazil third with 20,899,933.