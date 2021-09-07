Poland demands release of political prisoners in Belarus: President

“I fully sympathise with Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak, who were sentenced to draconian punishments in Belarus today. Poland demands the unconditional release of all political prisoners,” President Andrzej Duda wrote on Twitter on Monday.

A court in Belarus sentenced two leading opposition activists to lengthy prison terms.

Maria Kolesnikova, a top member of the opposition Coordination Council, has been in custody since her arrest last September. A court in Minsk found her guilty of conspiring to seize power, creating an extremist organisation and calling for actions damaging state security and sentenced her to 11 years in prison.

Lawyer Maxim Znak, another leading member of the Coordination Council who faced the same charges, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

“These people are imprisoned for fighting for an independent and democratic Belarus,” the Polish Head of State added.

“This is a clear trampling on human rights and another step designed to threaten the Belarusian people. These repressions should not be left without a response,” Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz also wrote on Twitter.

At present, there are 657 political prisoners in Belarus.