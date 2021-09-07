Most evacuated Afghans filed refugee applications

About 60 percent of around 1,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan by Poland have filed for international protection in the country, deputy Interior Minister Bartosz Gordecki said during an interview with the RMF FM commercial radio station on Monday.

Minister Grodecki told the commercial radio station that after having received refugee status, they would undergo an adaptation programme.

He added that the adaptation programme for those who wish to remain in Poland is being prepared by the Family and Social Policy Ministry.

The evacuees from Kabul are mostly former cooperatives of the Polish Military Contingent in Afghanistan and Polish diplomatic services.

Seventeen of them have already left the refugee centres for the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Estonia, Bartosz Gordecki noted.

According to the deputy minister, the evacuees can count on a positive outcome of their international protection applications provided that their security screening is positive.