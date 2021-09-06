Volleyball: Poland overwhelms Belgium to remain unbeaten at EuroVolley

Poland defeated Belgium 3:0 on Monday in their fourth match of the men’s volleyball European Championships (EuroVolley 2021) in Kraków, southern Poland. The co-hosts of the event are leading in Group A on 11 points.

Volleyball: Poland defeats Portugal in European Championships opener

Poland successfully started their men’s volleyball European Championships crusade. The co-hosts of the tournament won 3:1 (25:16, 22:25, 25:16,…

see more

After the Polish team won the first set convincingly, the hosts surprisingly struggled in the second part. The Belgians were in the lead almost for the whole time, but the favourites caught up in the crucial moment, turning the tide and winning that set 26:24.

The beginning of the third part was tight as well; however, when the score was 12:12, the Polish players put their play into a much higher gear. Since that time, Belgium notched only four points, compared to 13 grabbed by the hosts. Thus, for the very first time at the European Championships, Poland won in straight sets.

Earlier, the Poles, who have already qualified for the next stage, achieved three-point victories against Portugal and Greece (both games won 3:1) and one two-point win against Serbia (3:2). The team coached by Vital Heynen will conclude the group phase against Ukraine on Wednesday.

The championships are organised by four countries – Poland, the Czech Republic, Estonia and Finland. 24 teams were divided into four groups of six teams. The best four nations from each of the groups will make progress into the Round of 16. The final match will be held in Katowice, southern Poland.