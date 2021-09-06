President likely to veto new media law

“President Andrzej Duda has made it clear that he is ready to veto the new radio and television law in its current form over its potential negative impact on economic freedom and freedom of speech,” Paweł Szrot, President’s chief aide has said.

Passed by the Sejm, the lower house of Polish parliament, in August, the legislation introduces an amendment to Poland’s media law that limits ownership of Polish media companies to entities based in the European Economic Area..

Critics have suggested the bill is an attempt to silence government-critical US-owned broadcaster TVN. They commonly call the proposed amendment “Lex TVN”

Mr Szrot, told commercial radio broadcaster Radio Zet on Monday that the President did not feel at ease with the new legislation.

“The President has expressed his concerns in public,” Mr Szrot said, adding that “he spoke about the issues concerning economic freedom, freedom of speech and relations with our foreign partners.”

“The President made it clear, and I on his behalf communicated this to the government, politicians and authors of the project, that in its current form he is ready to veto the law,” he emphasised.

The new media law will now go to a vote in the Senate, the upper house of the parliament. In the event it is rejected, the Sejm will need an absolute majority to overthrow the Senate’s decision.