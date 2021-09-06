Tennis: Swiss Bencic knocks Iga Świątek out of US Open

Seeded 7th, Iga Świątek lost to the Swiss Belinda Bencic (seeded 11th) 6:7 (12-14), 3:6, and was hereby eliminated in the Last 16 phase of the US Open Grand Slam tournament.

The young Polish player reached this stage in the New York event for the first time in her career.

In the first set which lasted almost one and a half hours, Świątek wasted four set balls and it was Bencic who in the end kept her cool after an exhausting and extremely exciting tie break. The Swiss player seemed to have boosted her confidence greatly as she broke Świątek in the midst of the second set which let her win that part as well.

The 20-year-old Pole from Raszyn near Warsaw faced Bencic, who is four years older than her, for the second time. In February, she defeated her in the WTA tournament final in Adelaide, Australia.

A Swiss player of Slovak origin has recently been on a winning streak. She is the Olympic champion from Tokyo in singles and a silver medalist in doubles.

Iga Świątek has become only the second Polish tennis player in history after Agnieszka Radwańska, who reached at least the Last 16 phase in each of the four Grand Slam tournaments. She is also the first ever Pole to advance to this stage in every event of this rank in a single season.