EC wants explanations from Poland about “LGBTQI-free zones”

Marcin Gadomski/PAP

The European Commission (EC) has confirmed to PAP that it seeks explanations from Polish regional authorities about “LGBTQI-free zones” as part of an EU law infringement procedure it has launched against Poland.

Dozens of Polish localities have passed resolutions declaring their municipalities “free from LGBT ideology,” a move that triggered diplomatic backlash and drew criticism from LGBTQI communities.

EC spokesperson Vivian Loonela told PAP on Monday that the EC had sent a letter to five Polish regions on September 3, asking them for explanations concerning such resolutions.

In July, the EC launched an infringement procedure against Poland over the country’s failure to ensure equality and protection of fundamental rights.

At that time the European Commission said that the Polish authorities had not provided a full and relevant answer to the Commission’s questions about the so-called zones free of LGBT ideology.

The EC also expressed concerns that the declarations may infringe upon the EU’s regulations concerning discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation.