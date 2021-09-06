Lower House approves state of emergency on border with Belarus

The Sejm (Polish parliament’s Lower House) has not annulled the President’s ordinance introducing a state of emergency in areas close to the country’s Belarusian border owing to an alleged attempt by Belarus to destabilise Poland by pushing migrants across the border.

A draft resolution to annul the President’s ordinance was filed to the Sejm by the Left caucus, which had accused the authorities of a lack of reasons behind the introduction of a state of emergency.

Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki appealed to the opposition to reject disputes over this special and dangerous situation and asked the entire political class in Poland “to speak with one voice,” stressing that “the border of the Polish state is not only a line on the map – it is a sacred thing.”

The vote went as planned by the government coalition – there were 168 votes for annulling the president’s decision, 247 against and 20 abstentions.

Declared on Thursday by President Andrzej Duda, the state of emergency is designed to stem an increasing flow of migrants coming across the border.

Poland and the Baltic States have accused the government of Alyaksandr Lukashenka, the Belarusian president, of bringing migrants from the Middle East and then pushing them across the EU border in an effort to destabilise the EU in retaliation for sanctions that Brussels has imposed on Minsk.

The state of emergency will last for 30 days, cover 183 localities in the border zone and ban all tourist excursions, cultural and mass events and demonstrations in those areas in order to allow border guards, the army and police to monitor the border more effectively.