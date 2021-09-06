Poland’s Recovery Plan needs certain improvements: EC VP

There are still some issues in the Polish National Recovery Plan (KPO) that need to be resolved, said the Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis at a press conference on Monday. He added that the European Commission remained in contact with the authorities in Warsaw.

In particular, the EC is looking at the primacy of EU law and its potential implications for the Polish KPO.

According to Mr Dombrovskis, the assessment of the Polish KPO is still ongoing.

“The basis for this assessment is the criteria set out in the Regulation on the Reconstruction and Resilience Fund (RRF),” he noted after the informal videoconference of EU finance and economy ministers.

“There are 11 main elements that we evaluate in each KPO. There are still some issues to be resolved in the [Polish] plan, we are in constant contact with the Polish authorities. They are therefore aware of the issues that should be resolved to complete the assessment process,” the EC VP stated.

Mr Dombrovskis made a reservation that he could not officially comment in great detail on a matter that is still being discussed by the EC and Poland.

When questioned about Hungary’s KPO, he explained that the evaluation deadline, in this case had been extended to the end of September.

“Work on national plans (…) – both evaluations and approval – will continue in the fall. It remains an urgent matter for us to start properly rebuilding Europe,” the EC VP concluded.

The KPO is a document that must be prepared by every EU country in order to benefit from the Recovery Fund of the EU economy after the COVID-19 pandemic. Under this mechanism, Poland will be given approximately EUR 58 bn.

After receiving the plan, the EC has two months to evaluate it and to propose to the Council an executive decision approving the plan. The Council then has four weeks to examine the draft decision. Once the Council adopts the decision, Member States can start signing bilateral financing agreements with the EC and receive the agreed advances within two months.