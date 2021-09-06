Last section of NS2 completed: operator

“The last section of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has been welded into place,” its operator announced on Monday, meaning the two long stretches of the pipe can now be joined to complete the Baltic subsea link.

EC acknowledges NS2 not qualifying for derogation from gas directive

The European Commission (EC) told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) that it acknowledged the judgment of the court in Düsseldorf, Germany, which ruled…

see more

As reported by the project’s operator, the Russian pipelaying vessel Fortuna welded the last of the double pipeline onto a stretch of the pipeline in German waters. It was added that this would now need to be welded to a long section in Danish waters to complete the project.

“As the next step, the section of the pipe coming from the German shore will be connected to the section coming from the Danish waters in a so-called above water tie-in,” it was added.

The operator said it aimed to have Nord Stream 2 in operation by the end of the year. The pipeline still needs to be certified and approved for use, and the certification is expected to take up to four months but will only start once all paperwork is complete, which entails checks by the German Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy, as well as Gazprom.

The new pipeline will be able to transport 55 bn cubic metres of gas per year, enough to supply 26 mln households, the operator of NS2 said.

The construction of the Russian-German gas pipeline is strongly opposed by Poland and the Baltic States. Critics of Nord Stream 2 indicate that the project would increase Europe’s dependence on Russian gas and extend the Kremlin’s influence over European politics. The project is supported by Germany, Austria and several other EU Member States.

The project is to allow Russia to forego piping gas to Europe via Ukraine, thereby denying Kyiv of transit fees.