Lithuania, Poland are strategic partners: FMs in joint statement

“Lithuania and Poland are strategic partners on bilateral, regional, and Euro-Atlantic levels, tackling regional and global challenges jointly and in close consultations,” “the joint statement of Foreign Ministers of Poland and Lithuania, marking 30th anniversary of re-establishment of diplomatic relations, reads.

Foreign Minister to discuss eastern policy, migration crisis during Vilnius visit

On Monday, Zbigniew Rau, the head of Polish diplomacy, paid an official visit to Vilnius, where he met, among others, with Gabrielius Landsbergis, his Lithuanian counterpart. The politicians adopted a joint statement on the 30th anniversary of the renewal of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“30 years ago the two countries revived a comprehensive cooperation as modern and democratic European states. Connected by geography, bound together by common history and cultural heritage, as well as extensive people-to-people contacts and pursuing the same geopolitical interests, Lithuania and Poland once again became natural allies and friends,” the statement reads.

The ministers reaffirmed the continued and deep commitment of both countries to the Three Seas Initiative and expressed their deep conviction that in the current global context of the COVID-19 pandemic, actions under the initiative can stimulate post-pandemic recovery and economic resilience.

Referring to the current geopolitical situation, the ministers drew attention to the developing cooperation between Lithuania and Poland in the field of security and defence in response to threats in the region as a result of the aggressive military attitude of the Russian Federation. They also stressed the importance of strengthening adequate defence and deterrence measures within NATO.

The declaration also indicates that Lithuania and Poland “stand together in defending the values ​​and security of the European Union and express grave concern regarding the ongoing hybrid attack by Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime against the integrity of the EU external border.”

“We strongly condemn all attempts to instrumentalise irregular migration with a view of exerting political pressure on the EU and its Member States,” it was stressed.

The ministers also expressed their support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within internationally recognised borders.

During his visit to Vilnius on Monday, Mr Rau also met the President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, with whom he spoke about, inter alia, the anniversary of the renewal of diplomatic relations, issues relating to national minorities and the current migration crisis.

The head of Polish diplomacy also laid wreaths at the Antakalnis Cemetery and took part in a meeting with students organised by the Vilnius University Institute of International Relations and Political Science.