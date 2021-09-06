Acclaimed lector passes away, aged 77

Tomasz Knapik, a renowned film, radio and TV lector and a lecturer at the Warsaw University of Technology passed away on Monday morning. He was 77 years old.

His son, journalist Maciej Knapik, announced his death on Facebook. The deceased lector has been struggling with a chronic disease for two months.

Mr Knapik would have turned 78 next Thursday.

“He passed away in his sleep in the morning. He joined my mother,” Maciej Knapik wrote, adding that “in the near future” he would provide information about the funeral.

Tomasz Knapik was born on September 16, 1943 in Warsaw. He received a degree in electrical sciences, and later became a lecturer at the Faculty of Transport of the Warsaw University of Technology.

As a lector, he worked in the Polish Radio and Polish Television. At the turn of the 1980s and 1990s, he started cooperation with the Polish Film Chronicle, which lasted until the end of its operability. Mr Knapik was also associated with such television channels as Polsat, Polonia 1, TVN Turbo and Tele 5.

Moreover, he was a permanent employee of such Polish film distributors as: Imperial, Vision, Best Film, NVC VIM, ITI Home Video, Artvision and many others.

Throughout his illustrious career, Tomasz Knapik provided voice-overs for many famous films, including “American Ninja”, “Doctor Zhivago”, “12 Angry Men”, the “Star Wars” series, “Rambo III”, “Basic Instinct”, “Total Recall”, “Terminator” and the “Jaws” series.

He also read the dialogue lists of popular TV series such as “Benny Hill”, “L.A. Heat”, “Poirot”, “Walker, Texas Ranger”, “Tropical Heat”, “Married with Children” and “Nikita.”