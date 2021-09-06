Zielona Góra introduces new gnome to rival big sister Wrocław

Named Bacchus after the Greek God of wine – a nod to the city’s historical tradition of winemaking – Zielona Góra’s gnomes as just as delightful as those found in the bigger city of Wrocław.

Jakub Dranczewski/ bachusik.cba.pl

Although not as well celebrated as the city of Wrocław and its ‘street gnomes’, the city of Zielona Góra two hours north is hoping to redress that with its own growing collection of gnome statues.

The latest gnome to be added to the 57 others shows a portly policeman with a bunch of grapes in his gun holster.MiastoZG/Facebook

Made to celebrate 100 years of the Polish Police force, the anniversary was in 2019 when the original design of the statue was made but due to COVID related delays it was not unveiled until last Thursday.

Sculptor Artur Wochniak, who has created a number of the figures, told Gazeta Lubuska: “It is a policeman with a lollipop and a bunch of grapes on it.

“He has a powerful star of the Polish police but he is dressed in an American style.”

The new policeman now takes his place among some of the more colourful characters in the city which include a Yorickus the thespian, Hubertus Wagnerus who is seen serving a volleyball, a young scribe who is busy writing and Skarboniusz who is pulling his pig along.

Seeking to attract more people to the city as well as a way to celebrate their winemaking history Zielona Góra began installing the figures in 2010.CC BY-SA 3.0

Bacchus, also known as Dionysus, was the ancient Greco-Roman god of the grape harvest, wine and festivity among other things.

Bacchus is also a variety of grapes which was bred in Germany in the early 1930s to be better adapted to the cold weather.

Jakub Dranczewski/ bachusik.cba.pl

Jakub Dranczewski/ bachusik.cba.pl

This is why the figures in Zielona Góra are mainly connected with grapes and are full of cheer.

Jakub Dranczewski, creator and curator of the city’s www.bachusik.cba.pl website dedicated to the gnomes told TFN: “I’m glad more and more organisations are realising that the figures are a fun way to commemorate various occasions, like an anniversary in this case.

Zielona Góra has a long history of winemaking.Jerzy Ochoński/PAP

“It adds a permanent mark to the city, makes it more attractive to tourists and adds a sprinkle of fun-for-all-ages to it.

“Every opportunity is great to plop a grape-themed piece of bronze at a random spot! I’ll say that struggling to squeeze all the figures on an A4 printable map is all in all a good problem to have for me; the more, the merrier.”