Poland to support businesses affected by state of emergency

“The Polish government will compensate entrepreneurs affected by the state of emergency in areas near Poland’s border with Belarus,” a government spokesman has announced.

Russian military exercises behind state of emergency: PM

Last Thursday, President Andrzej Duda declared a 30-day state of emergency in regions bordering Belarus, in a move designed to stem the flow of migrants crossing into Poland.

Under the state of emergency, non-residents are prohibited from entering the areas it covers, dealing a blow to sectors such as tourism.

Piotr Müller, the government’s spokesman, told the commercial broadcaster Radio Zet on Monday that the government will “direct financial resources” to the affected areas.

He also announced that the amount of compensation paid would be based on what entrepreneurs earned in the corresponding period in previous years.

“At the moment, we are working out a mechanism. We will subject it to quick consultations so that these people do not lose out,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, Maciej Wąsik, deputy Interior Minister, said that later this week the government would present measures for compensating companies that have lost income because they cannot host tourists in the areas covered by the state of emergency.

“I am convinced these will be measures that are satisfactory for the tourism industry,” he added.

Poland has accused the government of Alyaksandr Lukashenka, the Belarusian president, of pushing migrants from the Middle East across its border in retaliation for sanctions that Brussels has imposed on Minsk.