Greater Poland insurgents deserve national holiday: President

The inhabitants of Wielkopolska (Eng. Greater Poland) region in Western Poland and the heroes of the Greater Poland Uprising who regained it for Poland deserve a national holiday, President Andrzej Duda said on Monday, assuring that the draft law introducing the new national holiday on December 27 would be immediately submitted to the Sejm Speaker Elżbieta Witek.

President Duda stressed that the Greater Poland Uprising was a great and important – if somewhat forgotten – uprising. He added that it enabled Poland “to join the lands on which our state was born.”







In the opinion of the president, without the lands then incorporated, and which were the cradle of the first Polish state, “there is no Poland.”







The idea of ​​declaring December 27, the anniversary of the outbreak of the Greater Poland Uprising, a public holiday was an initiative of a few entities, including the Wielkopolska Museum of Independence, the Kórnickie Foundation, the National Museum in Poznań, the Poznań branch of the Institute of National Remembrance, the Society of the Remembrance of the Greater Poland Uprising 1918-1919 and the Association of Greater Poland Municipalities and Poviats.







On Monday, the initiators of the project handed over to the president an appeal on this matter.







The president of the Greater Poland Uprising Remembrance Society, Tadeusz Musiał, said that all actions to cultivate the memory of the heroic insurgents of Wielkopolska “are our repayment of the debt of gratitude”. According to Przemysław Terlecki, the head of the Wielkopolska Museum of Independence, the national holiday on December 27 would be “the best gift” to give to the heroes of 1918-1919.







According to the announcements of the initiators of the new holiday, December 27 is not to be a day off from work.







The Greater Poland Uprising broke out on December 27, 1918 in Poznań. In the first period of the fighting, by the end of the year, the Poles managed to capture most of the city. It was ultimately liberated on January 6, 1919, when the local airport was captured. By mid-January, the greater part of the region was in the hands of the Poles.







What the insurgents gained in the fights was confirmed by the truce in Trier, signed by Germany and the Entente states on February 16, 1919. The final victory was sealed by the Treaty of Versailles signed on June 28, 1919, as a result of which almost all of Greater Poland returned to Poland.