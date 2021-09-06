Russian military exercises behind state of emergency: PM

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the Belarusian-Russian military exercise Zapad 2021 might be a provocation. The head of government added that such instances are to be prevented by the introduction of the state of emergency in the border areas.

Zapad 2021 are joint, cyclical military exercises conducted by the Russian and Belarusian armies, they take place every four years. This year they are scheduled for September 10-16. Up to 200,000 soldiers are to take part in the maneuvers, also covering places such as the border with Poland.

“Military exercises of such a large extent, involving such a large number of soldiers, may be associated with numerous provocations,” Prime Minister Morawiecki said.

He reported that explosions could be heard on the Belarusian side, close to the border with Poland. “That is why we decided to introduce a state of emergency,” the head of the government added.

Unfortunately under the state of emergency, non-residents are prohibited from entering the restricted areas, dealing a blow to sectors such as tourism.

The Polish government ensured that it will compensate entrepreneurs affected by the state of emergency in areas near Poland’s border with Belarus, government spokesman Piotr Müller said on Monday.

The spokesman added that the amount of the compensation would be based on what entrepreneurs earned in corresponding periods in previous years.

“At the moment, we are working out a mechanism. We will subject it to quick consultations so that these people do not lose out,” he stressed.