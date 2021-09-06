Poland will send 250,000 vaccines to Uzbekistan

Warsaw will provide Tashkent with 250,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, the Polish daily “Dziennik Gazeta Prawna” (DGP) wrote on Monday. In August, Uzbeks allowed Polish military planes into their airspace during the evacuation of Poland’s collaborators from Afghanistan.

The Uzbek airfield in Navoi was a transfer point for evacuees. Military planes flew on the Kabul-Navoi route. From there, Polish Airline LOT’s civil planes were flying to Warsaw.

However, to enable this, permission to fly in Uzbekistan’s airspace was needed. GDP reported that, among others, there were talks between President Andrzej Duda and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Eventually permission was granted.

Now, 250,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses will be sent from Poland to Uzbekistan.

“We have helped many countries recently. We sent vaccines to Ukraine, Vietnam and Australia. Some were donated, some sold. We decided that due to political relations and humanitarian needs, we would also pass the vaccines to Uzbekistan,” deputy Foreign Minister Rafał Przydacz said in an interview with DGP.