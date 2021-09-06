Poland reports 183 new coronavirus cases on Monday, no deaths

Grzegorz Michałowski/PAP

Poland recorded 183 new confirmed coronavirus cases and no deaths over the past 24 hours to Monday morning, against 324 cases reported on Sunday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 529 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 500 recorded the day prior, including 64 patients on ventilators, against the total of 578 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 53,752 people are under quarantine. So far 2,657,745 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 36,499,891 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 18,939,077 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.