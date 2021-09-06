COVID-19: 183 new infections in Poland, active cases falling

The Health Ministry announced 183 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,890,666 including 157,542 still active. The number of active cases was 157,578 yesterday.

The ministry also announced no new fatalities, the death toll in the country remained at 75,379.

According to the ministry, a total of 53,752 people are quarantined and 2,657,745 have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 157,542 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

As of Monday, a total of 36,499,891 vaccine doses have been administered. 18,939,077 people have been fully vaccinated so far.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 64 out of 578 available.

As of Monday morning, as many as 221,602,559 coronavirus cases, 4,582,983 deaths and 198,108,226 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 40,805,259. India has the second most with 33,027,621 cases and Brazil third with 20,890,779.