Recruitment still strong despite fears of next wave of COVID-19

Polish employers are still hiring and have also learnt to adapt to the pandemic business environment, employment industry experts have told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

Ewa Klimczuk, chief operations officer at the GI Group, a recruitment firm, said the manufacturing, logistics and food sectors were now busily hiring low-level employees. “This revival is visible in the catering and hotel industries. Specialists in IT, accounting and logistics are especially in demand,” she said.

She pointed out that companies were struggling with a shortage of specialists and were more open to negotiating salaries in order to retain their present employees or to find new workers when vacancies opened up.

However, Ms Klimczuk added that “there was a slight downturn in the automotive industry due to on-going problems with the supply chain as there is a shortage of parts, so production cannot be in full swing.”

Joanna Wanatowicz, business director at Grafton Recruitment, said that in sectors like IT, logistics, shipment and pharmaceuticals, demand was exceeding supply. “In the field of IT candidates are being offered literally whatever they want in terms of employment conditions and salaries,” she said.

Both experts noted that, in most of the sectors, employers had learned how to function during the pandemic and were not fearful of the next wave of the coronavirus.

“Companies have learned how to proceed so as not to lay-off workers and, also, how to hire workers in those industries where growth is forecasted,” the experts said.