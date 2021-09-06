Foreign Minister to discuss eastern policy, migration crisis during Vilnius visit

On Monday, Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau began an official visit to Vilnius. The timing has symbolic meaning, as Sunday marked the 30th anniversary of the resumption of diplomatic relations between Poland and Lithuania.

During the visit, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau will discuss multiple issues with the head of Lithuanian diplomacy, Gabrielius Landsbergis.

The ministers are to talk about securing the border with Belarus, but also about eastern policy, economic cooperation and the situation of the Polish minority in Lithuania.

The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry will also meet with the President of the Republic of Lithuania, Gitanas Nausėda, the chairman of the Lithuanian lower house of parliament, Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, and the Prime Minister of Lithuania, Ingrida Šimonytė.

Minister Rau will visit the Vilnius University, one of the oldest universities in eastern Europe, the Center of Physical Sciences and Technology as well as the Cemetery in Antokol.