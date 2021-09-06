321 attempts to illegally cross Poland-Belarus border over weekend

“On Sunday, 121 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border were thwarted,” the spokesman for the Border Guard, Lieutenant Anna Michalska told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

There were 200 such attempts on Saturday.

On Thursday, President Andrzej Duda issued a decision on the introduction of a state of emergency in the border zone with Belarus, which covers 183 towns (115 in the Podlaskie Province and 68 in the Lubelskie Province).

The regulation has already been published in the Journal of Laws and entered into force on the day of its publication. The government requested the introduction of a state of emergency for a period of 30 days due to the tense situation on the border with Belarus.