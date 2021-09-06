Football: Poland crush San Marino in World Cup qualifier

Poland defeated San Marino 7:1 in a FIFA World Cup qualifier in Serravalle on Sunday. “We could have scored more goals,” Polish national team coach Paulo Sousa said after the match.

Any result other than clear victory of the Poles would have been unexpected. The large number of goals is potentially significant because if teams finish level on points, the number of goals scored will determine who advances in the group.

In the first half of the match the Polish team scored four times. The first one came just five minutes after kick off, courtesy of the team captain, Robert Lewandowski, who took advantage of turmoil in the San Marino defence.

The Polish team went on to gain a 4:0 advantage, with players Karol Świderski, Robert Lewandowski and Karol Linetty scoring a goal each. The team captain’s goals on Sunday made him the all time second most prolific player in European World Cup qualifiers. Lewandowski has already scored 27 goals, and on Sunday evening he overtook Andriy Shevchenko (26 goals). Cristiano Ronaldo leads with 33 goals.

The second half started with a goal for San Marino, but the Polish team did not lick their wounds for long. Adam Buksa, a forward from New England Revolution, bagged a hat trick in the second half, giving him a record of four goals in just two international appearances.