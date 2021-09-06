Law and Justice leads latest election poll

Poland’s governing Law and Justice would win, if elections were held this Sunday, the latest IBRiS survey for private portal Onet shows.

Law and Justice would get 36.6 percent of the vote.

The Civic Coalition (KO), the main opposition group, would come second with 23.1 percent, while the former television star Szymon Holownia’s Poland 2050 party would take 11.5 percent of votes.

The Left and the right-wing Confederation would also cross the 5-percent parliamentary threshold with 8 percent each. This is a 2.6 percentage point increase for the Confederation in relation to the previous poll.

The Polish People’s Party-Polish Coalition (PSL), backed by 4.4 percent of respondents, would fail to win parliamentary seats. 8.4 percent of respondents don’t know who to vote for.

The declared turnout stood at 47.8 percent.

IBRIS conducted the poll on September 3-4 using the Computer-Assisted Telephone Interview (CATI) method on a group of 1,100 adult Poles.