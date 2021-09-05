Formula 1: Robert Kubica finishes 15th in Dutch GP

Robert Kubica (Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen) finished 15th in Sunday’s Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix. The Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull) won and took the lead in the world championship. This was the Polish driver’s first race following a near two-year-break.

The title defender Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) from the UK took second place, trailing the leader by 20.932 seconds and Finn Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) was third 56.460 seconds further back. Verstappen scooped his seventh victory of the season and 17th in his career.

Robert Kubica, aware of the technological gap between his car and some of his rivals, drove at his own pace. He was one of the last drivers in the field to enter the pit lane. The Pole changed tires only on the 43rd lap, after which he re-entered the track in 18th position.

On lap 57, the leader, Verstappen, lapped Kubica, and a moment later Hamilton did the same. Meanwhile the Pole was driving calmly in 17th position, implementing his plan to successfully reach the finish line.

On the last lap he overtook Canadian Nicholas Latifi (Williams) and finished 15th.

Chequered flag in Zandvoort ��

Unlucky afternoon with a puncture for Antonio taking him out of the fight for points.

Good job by Robert despite his late call-up.

GIO ���� P14

KUB ���� P15#DutchGP pic.twitter.com/w5ngQNTdfP

— Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN (@alfaromeoracing) September 5, 2021

The Dutch Grand Prix returned to the F1 calendar after a 36-year break. The last Dutch GP took place in 1985 in Zandvoort with Austrian Niki Lauda taking first place.