Evacuation of 113 Afghans carried out smoothly, relocation decision pending

“The evacuation of Afghani citizens has been carried out smoothly and efficiently. Following their arrival in Poland, they have been lodged in a hotel and undergo quarantine. They will be waiting for a relocation decision,” the Governmental Security Bureau (RCB) announced.

Poland to admit 500 NATO associates from Afghanistan: official

see more

On Friday-Saturday night, a plane with the first batch of Afghani evacuees landed at the Poznań-Ławica airport in Poznań, western Poland. The Afghans were relocated from the US military base of Ramstein in Germany.

According to a Sunday RCB communique, a specialised medical team and a group of translators were awaiting the Afghani citizens. “Following examination, COVID-19 tests and completing indispensable formalities, the Afghans were transported to a Poznań hotel where they were provided with breakfasts, lunches and dinners, hygienic products, clothing and translators. They were lodged in single and double rooms where they will undergo the mandatory quarantine.”

The group consists of 113 evacuees “mostly families — in large part women and small children,” the RCB stated, adding that the Afghani citizens would be spending up to three months in Poland. In the meantime, NATO would make a decision on their further relocation.

The RCB stressed that “at each stage, an appropriate level of epidemic security was maintained.”

The Bureau extended its thanks to the following services and institutions involved in the relocation: the NATO HQ, the Office of the PM, the MFA, the Defence Ministry, the Interior Ministry, the Health Ministry, the Border Guard, the Foreigners Office, intelligence and counter-intelligence offices, the Embassy in Afghanistan, Poland’s national air carrier LOT, the airports in Poznań-Ławica and the hotel.

“We remain ready to act with a view to improving the security of the region and worldwide. We never leave our allies and people in need helpless. The organisation of the evacuation of the personnel collaborating with NATO is proof that foreign partners can count on us even in the hardest of situations,” the communique reads.

On Friday, the head of the PM’s Office Michał Dworczyk said that in a show of solidarity with its allies, Poland would accommodate 500 Afghanis who worked with NATO in Afghanistan. A total of 50 people from that group will stay in Poland, whereas the rest would be relocated to other countries in three months’ time. Mr Dworczyk said that the first relocation group would comprise of 284 people.