Poland takes home 25 medals from Tokyo Paralympic Games

Marcus Brandt PAP/DPA

Polish athletes won 25 medals, including seven gold, in the 16th Paralympic Games, which ended in Tokyo on Sunday.

The medal tally for Poland at this year’s Paralympics also included six silver and 12 bronze, allowing the country to finish 17th in the overall medals classification.

One of the bronze medals may well have to be returned as track cyclist Marcin Polak, who finished third in the 4000m track event, tested positive for a prohibited substance after a targeted doping control.

Athletes and table tennis players topped the podium in Tokyo. Gold medals were won by Renata Sliwinska (shot put), Karolina Kucharczyk (long jump), Piotr Kosewicz (discus throw), Roza Kozakowska (club throw), Barbara Bieganowska-Zajac 1500m – T20) and table tennis players Patryk Chojnowski (men’s singles – class 10) and Natalia Partyka and Karolina Pek (women’s team – class 9-10).

In 2016, Polish athletes returned from the Rio Paralympics with 39 medals (nine golds, 18 silvers and 12 bronzes), after finishing tenth in the overall medals classification.

The 16th Paralympic Games in Tokyo took place from 24 August – 5 September. Poland was represented by 89 athletes who took part in 12 disciplines.