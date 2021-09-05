Tokyo Paralympics: Poland ends Games with 25 medals

Polish athletes won 25 medals, including seven gold, in the 16th Paralympic Games, which ended in Tokyo on Sunday. By comparison, five years ago in Rio de Janeiro they won 39 medals, nine of which were gold.

Poland’s representatives won 7 gold, 6 silver and 12 bronze medals, which left them 17th in the overall medal table. One bronze medal might be taken away due to suspicion doping by track cyclists Marcin Polak and co-rider Michał Ładosz who finished third on the 4,000 m track.

The Poles who climbed to the top of the podium in Japan were shot putter Renata Śliwińska, long jumper Karolina Kucharczyk, discus thrower Piotr Kosewicz, club thrower Róża Kozakowska, also runner Barbara Bieganowska-Zając and table tennis players Patryk Chojnowski in singles and Natalia Partyka and Karolina Pęk in a team tournament.

The Tokyo Summer Paralympics are now officially closing. In three years time, athletes from all over the world will gather in Paris to compete for success.

Photo: Poland IN

Polish medalists of the Tokyo Paralympic Games:

Gold:

– Women’s shot put (F40): Renata Śliwińska

– Women’s long jump (T20): Karolina Kucharczyk

– Women’s 1,500 meters run (T20): Barbara Bieganowska-Zając

– Men’s discus throw (F52): Piotr Kosewicz

– Women’s club throwing (F32): Róża Kozakowska

– Men’s table tennis singles (10): Patryk Chojnowski

– Women’s table tennis team tournament (9-10): Natalia Partyka and Karolina Pęk

Silver:

– Women’s shot put (F32): Róża Kozakowska

– Men’s shooting from a pistol at a distance of 25 meters (SH1): Szymon Sowiński

– Women’s shot put (F34): Lucyna Kornobys

– Men’s 100 m run (T47): Michał Derus

– Men’s table tennis singles (class 2): Rafał Czuper

– Men’s individual saber tournament: Adrian Castro

Bronze:

– Women’s 200 meters run (class T47): Alicja Jeromin

– Men’s high jump (T44): Maciej Lepiato

– Men’s shot put (F55): Lech Stoltman

– Women’s table tennis singles (9): Karolina Pęk

– Women’s table tennis singles (10): Natalia Partyka

– Men’s table tennis singles (7): Maksym Chudzicki

– Men’s table tennis team tournament (1-2): Tomasz Jakimczuk and Rafał Czuper

– Women’s 400 meters freestyle swimming (class 10): Oliwia Jabłońska

– Women’s individual time trial on handbike (H3): Renata Kałuża

– Women’s bench press +86 kg: Marzena Zięba

– Women’s bench press 45 kg: Justyna Kozdryk

– Men’s 4,000 m in track cycling: Marcin Polak and co-rider Michał Ładosz*

*track cyclists Marcin Polak and co-rider Michał Ładosz are suspected of doping.