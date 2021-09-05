Rapid deployment capabilities of Armed Forces crucial: Defence Min

“One of the largest in recent years” is how Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak described the military exercises currently carried out by the 12th Mechanised Division from Szczecin, north-western Poland.

“Rapid deployment capabilities of the Polish Armed Forces are crucial. The 12th Mechanised Division from Szczecin initiates one of the largest exercises in recent years. The soldiers are moving from the west to the eastern training grounds,” Mr Błaszczak tweeted on Sunday.

According to the division’s website, the goal of the tactical exercises is to test the readiness level of the command, staff and subunits to carry out military tasks. The first phase of the exercise — moving at large distances.

“Around 4,000 soldiers and nearly 1,000 units of military equipment of the 12th Mechanised Division from Szczecin and directly subordinate units will be taking part in the exercises. The first phase of the exercise comprises moving wheeled transportation to the Training Ground Centre of Land Forces in Nowa Dęba [eastern Poland] using public roads,” the tweet reads.

Although not explicitly stated, the Polish exercises come on the eve of the Russian-Belarusian Zapad exercises planned for mid-September.

Representatives of Moscow and Minsk assured, late August, that the Zapad exercises would be solely defensive and not pose a threat to neighbouring countries. Yevgeny Ilyin from the Russian Defence Ministry, said that the purpose of the manoeuvers would be to improve the coordination of the command bodies of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus.

However, on August 20, Andrei Kartapolov, also from the Russian Defence Ministry, claimed that this is supposed to be a response to the actions of the NATO Alliance, which – according to the Russians – is sending signals to Moscow, concentrating its forces near the Kaliningrad Oblast region.

A total of 200,000 soldiers and military personnel, 80 planes and helicopters, 760 vehicles, including 290 tanks, and 15 ships are to be involved in Zapad-2021, to be held on September 10-16.

Russian media announced that Moscow wants to test various types of weapons and the capabilities of its armed forces during the exercises. The air group of the Baltic Fleet established in the Kaliningrad Oblast will be tested for the first time in its full strength. Moscow also wants to use its Terminator fire support vehicles, examining their capabilities in offensive and defensive conditions on a large scale. In addition, Russia plans to verify its electronic warfare systems.