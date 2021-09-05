COVID-19: 324 new infections in Poland, no new fatalities

The Health Ministry announced 324 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,890,484 including 157,578 still active. The number of active cases was 157,452 yesterday.

The ministry announced no new fatalities be it due to COVID-19 alone or from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland remained at 75,379.

According to the ministry, a total of 53,014 people are quarantined and 2,657,527 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 157,578 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

As of Sunday a total of 36,485,044 vaccine doses have been administered and 18,927,433 people have been fully vaccinated so far.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 60 out of 578 available.

As of Sunday morning, as many as 221,182,568 coronavirus cases, 4,576,751 deaths and 197,673,570 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 40,765,356. India has the second most with 32,988,673 cases and Brazil third with 20,877,864.