We are not planning any lockdowns: PM

“We are not planning any lockdown today, because it may mean large losses in the economy, a loss of billions,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Saturday during an interview with the RMF FM radio broadcaster.

The Prime Minister was also asked about the maximum average daily number of infections before the government would introduce restrictions. The head of the government replied that according to data received from various research institutes, there may be several thousand infections per day during the fourth wave. “When I look at this data, I believe that it may be as high as 20,000 or exceed 20,000,” he said.

“The fourth wave is coming, we are warning against it, and keep our patient reception capacity at a very high level; already there are 6,000 beds ready, in a few days there may be 12,000, and today we have only 300 patients,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that the rise in COVID-19 cases will increase the interest in the vaccine. For this reason the government has more than 10 million vaccine doses ready and a large inoculation system at hand, which will be capable of vaccinating 700,000 people daily.

When Asked about the limitations, if the daily number of infections reached 20,000, the prime minister replied that some limitations may then be similar to some existing in the past, but those decisions are yet to come.