Firm reaction needed to discourage Belarus from hybrid attacks: President

“I believe that if we react firmly and act decisively, the Belarusian side will abandon its current operations,” President Andrzej Duda said in Krakow during the “Themes of the Day” programme. The President was referring to the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border and the military manoeuvers organised by Russia and Belarus.

“We are responsible politicians who have to react to potential threats. It must be made clear: there is a potential threat. Undoubtedly the situation on our border with Belarus is a hybrid attack, immigrants who are being forcefully pushed to our side of the border from Belarus,” Andrzej Duda emphasised.

He recalled that the Zapad-2021 military exercises, organised by Russia and Belarus, will be held simultaneously near the Polish-Belarusian border. “Therefore, it is difficult for us to ignore this element. That is why the security was increased, and all other actions that we take are precisely to secure the border as well as the border of the European Union to the greatest extent. It is not only our border, it is the EU border,” the head of state stressed.

“I believe that if we respond decisively and show that we will not give in, if we show that we apply measures adequate to those taken by other party’s, sooner or later the other party, seeing the ineffectiveness of its actions, will simply abandon what it is doing,” the President concluded.

In recent weeks Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have observed increasing numbers of migrants crossing into their territories from Belarus. Around 30 Middle Eastern migrants have been camped for the past three weeks on the Polish-Belarusian border after being refused entry by Poland.

Poland also introduced A state of emergency on Thursday in the border zone with Belarus, in parts of the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces (eastern Poland). The zone covers 183 towns and will be in force for 30 days.