Kubica to replace COVID-ridden Raikkonen as Alfa Romeo driver

Poland’s Robert Kubica will replace Kimi Raikkonen in Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix Formula One race at the track in Zandvoort, the Netherlands, the Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN team announced on Saturday.

Mr Kubica, a reserve driver for the Alfa Romeo team, will race in place of Mr Raikkonen after the 2007 world champion tested positive for COVID-19.

The replacement takes place at a symbolic moment for the 2007 world champion as, based on his own declaration, this would be Mr Raikkonen’s last season.

As for Mr Kubica, this will be his first run in the Grand Prix Formula One since the Yas Marina race in Abu Dhabi in 2019, when the Polish driver raced for the last time in the Williams colours. After the last race with Williams, Mr Kubicki returned to Alfa Rome, a team he made part of in the years 2006-2009, back then known as the BMW Sauber.

Ever since 2020, Mr Kubica has been a reserve driver in Frederik Vasseur’s team. This situation is based on the provisions of the anti-COVID-19 protocol, according to which every team must have a reserve driver who would replace the main driver in the event of him being tested positive.

Given the fact that Mr Raikkonen was tested positive on Saturday, he had to be put on quarantine, just like the head of the Williams team Jost Capito, who had eaten launch with the Finish driver.

“Kim has no symptoms and feels well. All of us wish him a swift recovery,” ORLEN Team tweeted.

After the 24-hours-long race in Le Mans, this will be Mr Kubica’s yet another ride behind the C41’s wheel. Apart from driving for Alfa Romeo, Mr Kubica also represents the WRT team in the European Le Mans Series.