Few people apply to enter the state of emergency area

“We received some applications for permission to enter the state of emergency zone, but the applications did not come in huge numbers. Yesterday there were only a few,” Border Guard spokesperson Anna Michalska informed the Polish Press Agency. She added that the applications are currently being analysed.

A state of emergency came into force on Thursday in the border zone with Belarus, in parts of the Podlaskie and Lubelskie provinces (eastern Poland). It covered 183 towns and was introduced for 30 days by a Presidential Ordinance issued at the request of the Council of Ministers.

According to the ordinance, people who do not live in the emergency zone are prohibited from being in the area for more than 24 hours a day. The exceptions are persons providing services to public administration offices and their organisational units; staying in these units in order to settle administrative matters; employed in entities conducting business activities in this area; permanently pursuing economic activity in this area; providing postal, courier, delivery and supply services; owning real estate in this area. It also does not apply to farmers working on farms; pupils, students and their guardians while studying; guardians of children up to 3 years of age; people participating in the practices of religious worship, baptisms, weddings and funerals.

The ban does not apply to emergency services, medical services and people on their way to health care facilities, as well as people going directly to the border or crossing the border to the centre of the country.

On Thursday, the deputy head of the Interior and Administration Ministry, Maciej Wąsik, emphasised that in other situations “the locally competent commander of the Border Guard post will always be able to issue a permit to enter the area where the state of emergency is introduced”.