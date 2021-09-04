Polish driver to race at Dutch Grand Prix

Antonin Vincent/PAP
Poland’s Robert Kubica will replace Kimi Raikkonen in Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix Formula One race at the track in Zandvoort, the Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN team announced on Saturday.
Kubica, a reserve driver for the Alfa Romeo team, will race in place of Raikkonen after the 2007 world champion tested positive for COVID-19.
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69