COVID-19: 389 new infections in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 389 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,890,161 including 157,452 still active. The number of active cases was 157,127 yesterday.

The ministry also announced seven new fatalities, of which four were due to COVID-19 alone and three from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 75,379.

According to the ministry, a total of 53,037 people are quarantined and 2,657,330 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 157,452 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

36,391,474 vaccinations have been administered so far, including 19,333,347 first doses and 17,058,127 second doses or the J&J solution. The latter number indicates fully vaccinated citizens.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 61 out of 578 available.

As of Saturday morning, as many as 220,695,901 coronavirus cases, 4,568,589 deaths and 197,204,023 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 40,703,674. India has the second most with 32,945,907 cases and Brazil third with 20,856,060.