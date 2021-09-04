Supporting Belarusian journalists against the regime

Press materials

In this episode of The Debrief, we talk to two editors who have published a book which shows the human impact of what is going on in Poland’s eastern neighbour of Belarus.

We talk to two prominent journalists in Poland, Arleta Bojke from Poland’s public broadcaster TVP, as well as Michał Potocki from the daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, about a book which they’ve just published which contains harrowing tales of what is happening to independent journalists on the other side of the border in Belarus.

It’s no secret that Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has cracked down on all opposition forces since the rigged election in the summer of 2020. We get the inside story on their latest book, ‘Partyzanci’, or ‘Partisans’.

In this week’s review:

· Poland agrees to take in 500 Afghan refugees

· Health min warns daily Covid infections may hit 5,000

· Most Poles want to work remotely or in hybrid mode after pandemic

