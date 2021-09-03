Another round of negotiations regarding Turów mine comes to an end

“Another round of Polish-Czech negotiations in Prague on the Turów mine aimed at reaching an intergovernmental agreement to regulate matters related to the extraction of lignite, has come to end on Friday,” Deputy Minister of Climate and Environment, Adam Guibourgé-Czetwertyński told the Polish Press Agency adding that progress has been made on the technical and legal matters.

“There are still some of these issues to be discussed and we gave the experts the whole next week to work out new solutions on several technical topics,” said Mr Guibourgé-Czetwertyński who, together with Deputy Foreign Minister Paweł Jabłoński, represented the Polish side during Friday talks. In two weeks, further negotiations involving ministers are to take place.

The Deputy Minister of Climate emphasised that progress has been made, but did not want to prejudge the date the negotiations will be finalised. He referred to the statement made recently by the President of the Czech Senate Milos Vystrcil, who said that the delegations would not reach an agreement before the parliamentary elections planned for early October this year.

“I am not going to theorise now on political electoral motivations. It is known that the election campaigns have their rhythm and own rules. It is not for me to judge it,” Mr Guibourgé-Czetwertyński said. He expressed the belief that the parties will be able to find solutions that would satisfy both of them.

In February, the Czech authorities referred a complaint to the European Union Court of Justice (CJEU) in relation to the Turów lignite mine. In their opinion, the expansion of the Polish mine threatens, among other things, access to water in the Liberec region. In May, as a precautionary measure, an EU court ordered the mine’s operations to be stopped immediately pending a ruling.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki described the decision of the CJEU as unprecedented and contrary to the basic principles of the functioning of the EU. At the same time, the Polish government started negotiations with the Czech side in order to strike an intergovernmental agreement that would lead to the withdrawal of the Czech complaint against Poland.