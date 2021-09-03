Robot named after Slavic god of thunder likely to reinforce army

Named after the Slavic god of war and thunder, the multi-purpose robot “Perun” is likely to boost the capabilities of the Polish Army, as reported by Poland’s public broadcaster TVP.

The inconspicuous-looking robot has many cards up its robotic sleeve. The automaton is made to carry out logistics and recon operations, albeit one should remember it does not bear the fiercely thunderous name for no reason. Being capable of equipping with a machine gun, the robot can provide covering fire for infantry troops and perform other offensive operations as well. Last but not least, the unit is equipped with a contamination detector.

Thanks to a laser scanner and heat camera “it can, without a doubt, reveal more to a person than they themselves ever could acknowledge on a mission,” Perun’s constructor Jakub Kuryło of the Stekop Białystok said.

“We have already carried out a series of tests confirming our presuppositions. We are carrying out the last tests and approaching the conclusions of this project,” Mr Kuryło’s colleague, Krystian Jasiński, said.

The inventors claim that Perun would perform well when patrolling state borders.

The robot was designed as part of a joint project by a company from the city of Białystok, Mechanical Facility Tarnów (ZMT) and the Military University of Technology (WAT).